Carbon monoxide is very dangerous

Carbon monoxide cannot be seen, cannot be smelled, but it can be stopped.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are more than 400 deaths and approximately 50,000 emergency room visits each year because of CO poisoning, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human services said in a press release.

The CO death rate is highest among people 65 years of age or older. Symptoms of CO poisoning can be easily mistaken for the flu and include headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, but also could cause loss of consciousness.

CO is a gas produced when fuels burn incompletely. Sources include:

Furnaces.

Fireplaces and space heaters (both gas and wood burning).

Water heaters.

Gas clothes dryers.

Stoves, grills, generators and power tools.

All vehicles that burn fossil fuel.

The first step in treating a person with CO poisoning is to make sure they have fresh air. Further treatment in a healthcare facility may be necessary.

The Poison Center’s healthcare professionals are available to assist callers with the management of CO exposures. The poison center may advise you to call 911.

Install carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home, replace batteries every 6 months.

Recognize the early symptoms of CO poisoning.

Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected regularly.

Ventilate fuel and gas-burning heaters to the outside.

Never use a charcoal grill or hibachi inside.

Do not use a gas range or an oven for heating a room.

Never leave a car running in an attached garage, even with the garage door open.

Run generators at a safe distance from the home — never next to a window or a door.

Have vehicle muffler and tailpipes checked regularly.

Avoid sitting in a car with the engine running if deep snow or mud is blocking the exhaust pipe.