Caregiver retreat is June 24 at Mid-Plains Community College

The Southwest Service Area of the Nebraska Lifespan Respite Network is hosting a caregiver retreat on June 24 at Mid-Plains Community College’s South Campus in North Platte.

This free event is to give family caregivers a day to relax and take a break from full-time caregiving. Activities will include fun crafts, inspirational speakers, games and some pampering, the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department said in a press release.

A caregiver is a person who cares for someone who has a long-term or lifelong physical or psychological challenge. Respite is a break for the caregiver, and can occur in many ways and places depending on the needs of the caregiver and the person they are caring for.

Respite allows the family caregiver an opportunity to have time to do what is needed to take care of themselves, which helps to relieve stress in the home.

A handcrafted wooden flag will be raffled off.

“We are so grateful for the talents of Matt Brown, who donated the flag, and his support of the respite program,” said Paula Callahan, respite coordinator. “Registration for this event is open to the public, whether you are a family caregiver, someone who supports them, or anyone else. Everyone is welcome to come learn about self-care and enjoy a relaxing day.”

Register for the retreat by calling Callahan at 308-345-4990 or email respite@swhealth.ne.gov.

Raffle tickets for the handcrafted wooden flag are $5 per ticket or 5 tickets for $20. Send donations with name and phone number to PO Box 1235, McCook, NE 69001.

Respite provider and caregiver information can be found at swhealth.ne.gov or at respite.ne.gov.