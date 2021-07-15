 Skip to main content
Casey Donahew joins Sutherland Longhorn Music Festival lineup
Musician Casey Donahew will be joining the Sutherland Longhorn Music Festival lineup, according to a press release.

Donahew will be taking the place of Mark Chestnutt, who required emergency back surgery.

Donahew performed at Nebraskaland Days in 2019.

In addition to Donahew, the music festival will also feature country music rocker Randy Houser and local performer DJ Bridwell.

The Sutherland Longhorn Music Festival will be Aug. 21 at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the gate. To purchase tickets, visit longhornfest2021.eventbrite.com.

