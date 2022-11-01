Casey Fowler receives Caring Kind Award

Casey Fowler, a physician assistant aet Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, is the Great Plains Health Caring Kind Award recipient for 2022.

A longstanding tradition of the Nebraska Hospital Association, the award pays tribute to outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with coworkers and dedication to excellence in the role they play at their facility, according to a press release.

Each year, NHA member hospitals and health care systems select one person from their organization to be recognized at the NHA’s annual convention.

“Casey is an outstanding provider who exemplifies our values,” said Ivan Mitchell, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “He combines his skills and knowledge with a genuine desire to give his patients the very best experience from start to finish.”

Casey is known by his colleagues for always being willing to lend a helping hand in the clinic.

“This award is a meaningful way to honor the passion and purpose of healthcare professionals,” said Courtney Barger, Great Plains Health Orthopaedics clinic manager. “We are pleased to see Casey being recognized with this award and we are glad he is a part of the team at Great Plains Health.”

Nearly 2,700 caring, skilled and dedicated health care professionals have received this award since its inception in 1979. The award program showcases the exemplary work and care hospital employees provide every day throughout the year.