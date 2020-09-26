CASNR launches mentorship experience

“I didn’t know what to expect when I joined. Being paired up with Tim gave me an experience to learn about agriculture,” Niyodusenga said. “I looked at different careers in agriculture, which I didn’t know before and didn’t even think about.”

Not only did Higgins help expose Niyodusenga to new careers in agriculture and cornerstones in Nebraska’s agricultural economy, he simply provided support and guidance.

“He encouraged me in different activities I’ve been doing as a student,” Niyodusenga said.

“He would give me encouragement in my classes saying, I know you can do it, just push through it. It has been a good experience, not just learning about agriculture in Nebraska, but for my academic experience as well.”

Higgins is also part of the CASNR alumni board, and has been part of guiding the formation of the new program.

“I really want to help shape and grow the program following our first year,” Higgins said.

“I look at it from the outside in, to being involved with sharing my history and passion for agriculture. Agriculture made me who I am today, so this is how I give back to agriculture by mentoring and being involved.”