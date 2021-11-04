Cather Center opening native pop art exhibit

RED CLOUD — The National Willa Cather Center will open “49 Minutes of Fame: An Exhibition of Native Pop Art” during the first week of Native American Heritage Month.

The exhibit will open in the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery on Friday and run through Dec. 14. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The gallery is closed Sundays and Thanksgiving Day during the exhibit. There is no admission fee.

The exhibit features nine Native American pop artists: Johnnie Diacon, Katie Dorame, Chase Earles, Dustin Mater, Marlena Myles, Sarah Rowe, Nathaniel Ruleaux, Arigon Starr and Micah Wesley. 49 Minutes of Fame plays on a name for powwow after-parties and takes a capacious view of pop art. The show will feature pop interpretations of traditional materials, artistic appropriations of popular mythologies and artistic works that pop tired myths and stereotypes.

49 Minutes of Fame is curated by Tom Farris of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and member of the Cherokee Nation and Otoe-Missouria tribe, and Todd Richardson, James R. Schumacher Chair of Ethics and University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Goodrich Scholarship Program professor. Some of the works will be for sale — proceeds will benefit the artists while helping to support the mission of the Willa Cather Foundation.