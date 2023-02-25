Cattle and horse owners are being encouraged to be on the lookout for lice and ticks on their animals. Late winter and early spring is the height of the season for those pests, said Dave Boxler, a livestock systems educator for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension based in North Platte.

Cattle over the last six or seven years “have been targeted pretty closely” by lice, Boxler said. It has also become more common to see ticks on horses from January through March in the last 10 years. They are the same species that can be numerous on moose, deer and elk, and can also feed on coyotes and bears.

In addition to harm caused by their feeding, ticks can carry a number of bacterial and viral diseases, said Dr. Rolland Kramer, D.V.M., of Stockman’s Vet Clinic in North Platte.

At high enough numbers, sucking lice and ticks can cause severe anemia and even death, particularly on animals that are already under stress, Boxler said.

Many cattle in our area are already under stress from cold and conditions that make it difficult for them to receive proper nutrition.

Sometimes one cow may be prone to carrying high numbers of lice, while others in the same herd carry very few, Kramer said. The reasons are not always clear.

Any time cattle or horses are rubbing against fences or trees to scratch, or are biting themselves, they should be checked.

Tiny pests can be especially difficult to see on cattle, which have thick coats in winter. When pests are suspected, Boxler recommends securing cattle in a chute and using both hands to part the hair and look closely. Pay special attention to the top line, withers and face, he said.

Lice numbers below six per square inch are considered low. Moderate infestations of six to 10 per square inch indicate a need to consider treating the animal, especially if other factors are reducing the animal’s health, Boxler said.

More than 10 lice per square inch is considered a heavy population.

Heavy lice populations may reduce weight gains by as much as 0.21 pound per day, according to university studies.

At the same time, calves fed at a higher nutrition level had lower lice populations and were affected less severely than calves fed a maintenance ration.

Of the four species of cattle lice in our area, one feeds on hair, skin and debris on the skin, while the others feed on the animal’s blood.

There are a number of control products on the market, but they are not all applied in the same way. It is important to read and follow the labeling carefully, Boxler said.

He said he has known of cases where a producer applied a product incorrectly and was disappointed in the results for that reason.

“We have seen some resistance to some products,” Kramer said. Products that combine a pyrethroid with an insect growth regulator seem to work well, with fewer control breaks. They are often used in combination with ivermectin injectable, a systemic product, which aids in control of blood-sucking species.

Boxler recommends contacting a veterinarian or University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator for guidance, as needed.