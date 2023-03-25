Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.6 million head on March 1. The inventory was 4% below March 1, 2022.
Placements in feedlots during February totaled 1.73 million head, 7% below 2022. Net placements were 1.68 million head.
During February, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 345,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 315,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 470,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 424,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 130,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 50,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during February totaled 1.74 million head, 5% below 2022. Other disappearance totaled 58,000 head during February, 2 percent below 2022.