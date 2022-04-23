 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattlemen’s Ball announces music acts

  • 0
Local News

This week, the planning committee for the annual Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced country singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux and Nebraska native Tommy O’Keeffe will join headliner John Michael Montgomery as the musical acts for the 2022 event.

The 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball will be June 3 and June 4, at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, according to a press release.

Since 1998, Nebraskans have raised more than $16 million for cancer research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News