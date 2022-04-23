Cattlemen’s Ball announces music acts

This week, the planning committee for the annual Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced country singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux and Nebraska native Tommy O’Keeffe will join headliner John Michael Montgomery as the musical acts for the 2022 event.
The 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball will be June 3 and June 4, at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, according to a press release.
Since 1998, Nebraskans have raised more than $16 million for cancer research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.