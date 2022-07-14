CCC students build two-unit townhouse in Hastings

HASTINGS — Forty-four Central Community College-Hastings students had a hand in building a townhouse in Hastings.

The students came from CCC’s construction technology; electrical technology; and heating, air conditioning and refrigeration programs.

The townhouse has two units. Each 3,103-square-foot unit includes two bedrooms, three baths, a laundry room with a washbasin sink and a full basement. Other features include an attached 728-square-foot garage and 83-square-foot deck in the back. The sprinkler system has been installed and seeding has been completed.

John Morgan Real Estate is the agent for the townhouse, which is located at 3119 and 3121 Laux Drive.

CCC students who worked on the house were:

Blue Hill: Katie Hodson and Eric McNeill.

Burwell: Jeff Moody.

Clay Center: Noah Okraska.

Columbus: Adolfo Medina-Lopez.

Franklin: Isaak Grube.

Glenvil: Samuel Rempe.

Grand Island: Joshua Castanon, Silvia Fiallus, Stormy Vanesta, Jose Benavides, William Guzman, Jordan Sandoval and Elton Serrano.

Harvard: Aspen Binder.

Hastings: Daniel Espinoza, Miranda Raymond, Kaden Atz, Zuriel Espinoza, Corban Jernigan Hunter Roose and Jacob Schafer.

Hazard: Devin Fisher.

Holdrege: Jeremy Carpenter.

Inavale: Tyler Scheuneman.

Juniata: Christopher Herbek.

Kearney: Clay Gilg and Shea Peden.

Kenesaw: Austin Peterson.

Lexington: Jok Lewis, Alex Velasquez Jose Zavala, Lisandro Baten Madrid, Freddy Benitez, Carlos Ceja Solache, Enrique Flores, Carlos Herrera, Cristian Loarca Bautista, Axel Pinedo Ochoa and Harold Pineda.

Minden: Keith Griffiths.

Schuyler: Miriam Ramos.

Wauneta: Bo O’Neil.

Fresno, California: Oscar Esparza.