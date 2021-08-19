Cedar Point residency offers creative outlet

“The purpose of the artist-in-residence program is similar to that of many programs — give the artist time and space to create,” said Hannah Demma, the program’s coordinator. “We have the added benefits of the beautiful western Nebraska landscape, as well as a fully functioning biological station with researchers available for conversation with the artists, which we hope will lead to future collaborations between the disciplines.”

With pencils and paper in hand, Kaizar got to sketching. Her goal for the week of her residency was to complete a few illustrations for an upcoming book project. The book, which is in works with Mountaineer Press, will focus on endangered species of flight. During her time at Cedar Point, Kaizar focused on illustrations of the winged birds and bugs native to the prairie setting — from bees and small birds to ornate chickens with delicate feathers.

The opportunity to stay at Cedar Point provided a break in Kaizar’s balancing act of working as both a graphic designer and illustrator. Instead of carving out time after work or bringing her sketchbook out on weekends, she was able to spend a solid week devoted solely on her art.

“I’m really enjoying a lot of time to just focus,” Kaizar said.