Eastern red cedar is widely planted to form windbreaks across the plains. However, uncontrolled spread can reduce the quantity and may impact the quality of Nebraska’s water supply.

A team of researchers analyzed the upper Middle Loup watershed, where red cedars currently cover less than 1% of the grassland.

They estimated that if red cedar coverage increased to 12%, the streamflow of the upper Middle Loup River could decrease by nearly 5% as a result. If red cedar coverage reached 41%, streamflow could be reduced by 24%; at 100% encroachment, streamflow might diminish by up to 47%.

The research, which relied on a combination of historical water data and model-based simulations, was conducted by Aaron Mittelstet, Ph.D., watershed hydrologist, and five of his colleagues at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The researchers also looked further.

They estimated that a l00% red cedar encroachment level in the entire Loup River watershed would reduce downstream Platte River flows by 10%. It could increase concentrations of nitrate in that section of the Platte by 4%-15% and atrazine herbicide by 4%-30%.

The Platte River is a major source of water for Lincoln and Omaha.

Future studies might analyze how red cedar encroachment affects groundwater and the thousands of lakes in the Sandhills, according to researchers.

The findings present a warning against allowing eastern red cedar to continue spreading, the team said.