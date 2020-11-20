Celebrate Beethoven’s 250th with NET’s ‘Virtual Birthday Bash’

LINCOLN — Classical music fans around the world and here in Nebraska are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birthday of composer Ludwig van Beethoven, who was born in December 1770.

NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, will join the celebration virtually by hosting a music and trivia program that focuses on themes in Beethoven’s life, including triumph over adversity and musical innovation. Fans are invited to “Beethoven’s Virtual Birthday Bash” at 4 p.m. CT Dec. 3, at netnebraska.org/beethoven.

NET radio’s music director Genevieve Randall will host the one-hour virtual program with special guests Ed Polochick, Lincoln Symphony Orchestra music director, and Anton Miller, Lincoln Symphony Orchestra concert master. Polochick and Miller will join the celebration virtually from their homes. The classical musical selections in “Beethoven’s Virtual Birthday Bash” will include excerpts from favorite compositions by the famed composer.

A Beethoven-themed prize package will be given away as part of “Beethoven’s Virtual Birthday Bash.” To sign up for the prize package, find out more about the virtual event and download a Beethoven-themed Zoom meeting background, visit netnebraska.org/beethoven.