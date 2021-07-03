Celebrate National Berry Month with healthy and easy fruit snacks

July is National Berry Month. When was the last time you enjoyed blueberries, cranberries, blackberries, raspberries or strawberries? Now is a great time to do that.
In July, berries are in season. Therefore, you might find them at a lower price compared to the rest of the year. Often, they are even on sale. It is a good idea to purchase fruits and vegetables when they are in season as it will help you enjoy a variety of foods, and it will save money on your grocery bill.
When berries are on sale, you can enjoy them fresh and buy extra to freeze for use later in the year. To freeze berries wash, drain well and pat dry with a clean paper towel. Remove berries that are immature or defective. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Freeze berries until firm, then package frozen berries in freezer bags or containers being sure to leave headspace. Seal and freeze.
Fresh and frozen berries can be enjoyed in many ways. When you get home from the grocery store, wash your fruit and place in a bowl in the refrigerator. By putting the bowl at the front of the shelf, makes it the first thing you see when you open the door. This will help to select fruit often. Berries make a wonderful snack, You might think about using fruit on oatmeal or other whole grain cereal, enjoy them blended with yogurt for a delicious, cool fruit smoothie, or on angel food cake or pudding for a dessert. They also stir well into muffins, pancakes and waffles.
Not only are berries colorful and delicious, they contribute great nutrition when consumed. They contain vitamins and minerals, many of which are considered antioxidants, or disease-fighting compounds according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Antioxidants may help increase immune function and protect against cancer and heart disease. Berries are also a good source of fiber.
Enjoy berries in July, and throughout the year with these berry good tips.