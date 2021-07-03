Celebrate National Berry Month with healthy and easy fruit snacks

July is National Berry Month. When was the last time you enjoyed blueberries, cranberries, blackberries, raspberries or strawberries? Now is a great time to do that.

In July, berries are in season. Therefore, you might find them at a lower price compared to the rest of the year. Often, they are even on sale. It is a good idea to purchase fruits and vegetables when they are in season as it will help you enjoy a variety of foods, and it will save money on your grocery bill.

When berries are on sale, you can enjoy them fresh and buy extra to freeze for use later in the year. To freeze berries wash, drain well and pat dry with a clean paper towel. Remove berries that are immature or defective. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Freeze berries until firm, then package frozen berries in freezer bags or containers being sure to leave headspace. Seal and freeze.