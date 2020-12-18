Celebrate season with your furry friend

2 cups flour

1 cup salt

1 cup of water

Heat oven to 250 degrees.

Mix together flour, salt and water by hand until a dough is formed.

Roll out the dough to ½ inch thick and smooth out the top. Use cookie cutters or free hand a design in the dough to create the desired shape.

Gently and firmly press your pet’s paw into the dough until you can see the impression of the paw on the dough.

It’s important that you thoroughly rinse the paw to remove any dough that may have stuck to it. Alternative you can use your own fingers to create a paw shape in the dough.

Use a straw or similarly shaped implement to create a hole at the top for a ribbon.

Bake for about 2 hours until it is hardened.

Let the ornament cool overnight and then decorate with paint, markers, or whatever supplies you have available.

Loop a ribbon through the hole to hang it.

It is important that owners do not allow their pet to eat the dough or the baked ornament because the quantity of salt will make them sick.