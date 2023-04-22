NEBRASKA — The Center for Rural Affairs has announced several statewide events for May, according to a press release.

Grand Island — Business with Coffee (Spanish), 9:30 to 10 a.m. May 8, College Park, 3180 W. U.S. Highway 34. Join Center staff for a cup of coffee and the opportunity to create contacts, get business advice and socialize with other entrepreneurs.

This month, attendees will learn how to create banking relationships and about the services a bank has to offer.

This event takes place the second Monday of every other month. For more information, contact Brissa Borjas Esparza at 402-870-2749 or brissabe@cfra.org.

Online and Grand Island — Construction Academy (Bilingual), 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 9, 11, 16, 18, 23 and 25, College Park, 3180 W. U.S. Highway 34, Room 103.

Whether new to the industry or just needing a refresher on the basics, Construction Academy, a multi-day, industry-specific training, is beneficial to entrepreneurs in construction.

Attendees will learn the start-up basics of construction, from how to make bids to safety requirements for contractors, subcontractors or anyone looking for more information about the construction industry.

Sessions are taught by members of the Nebraska Building Chapter. For more information, contact Jessica Campos at 402-870-1521 or jessicac@cfra.org.

North Platte — Introduction to Language Justice (English/Spanish), 1 to 4 p.m. May 16, Mid-Plains Community College, 1101 Halligan Drive, North Campus W.W. Building, Rooms 202 and 204.

In this workshop, attendees will learn to increase participation opportunities and community engagement within their organization by eliminating language and cultural barriers at important meetings, focus groups and events, all while creating a bigger impact.

For more information, contact Jess Cabán at 402-380-0973 or jessc@cfra.org.

Online and Douglas County — A Year in the Life of a Poultry Producer, 1 to 3 p.m. May 6, June 24, July 22 and Aug. 26, at Neal Family Farm.

Military veterans interested in agriculture are invited to join a workshop series that will navigate a year in the life of a local veteran farmer.

These meetings will rotate between online and classroom sessions and on-farm sessions with an online option. During classroom sessions, participants will hear from experts and learn business and financial skills and resources applicable to any type of agricultural operation.

During on-farm sessions, an experienced farmer will go through the ins and outs of poultry production, as they demonstrate knowledge of a particular enterprise on their farm.

For more information, contact Kirstin Bailey at kirstinb@cfra.org or 402-870-2390.

Aurora — Organic Transition Academy, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19, The Leadership Center, 2211 Q St.

Grain and livestock producers, farmers, or beginning farmers who have thought about starting a certified organic operation but don’t know where or how to start are invited to join this training to help them learn about the certified organic and organic transition process.

This workshop will feature expert speakers and farmers from the Northern Great Plains region, who will help navigate everything from marketing to business planning to organic crop production.

Those interested are asked to sign up early to learn more about this event. For more information, contact Cait Caughey at caitc@cfra.org or 402-980-5192.