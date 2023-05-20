The drought situation in Nebraska has improved significantly due to the extra moisture the state has received in the month of May.

That is borne out by the maps released on the University of Nebraska’s Drought Monitor website at droughtmonitor.unl.edu.

A week ago, 51% of the state was rated in the moderate to severe drought categories and 48% was in the worst categories, extreme to exceptional drought.

This week 70% of the state is rated in moderate to severe drought and only 16% in extreme to exceptional drought. That’s an improvement.

The far southeast point of the state that comprises about one-half of one percent of the state’s land area, is still not in a drought at all.

All of Lincoln County is placed in the severe drought category. That is an improvement over last week, when 87% of the county was in extreme drought.

Eight inches of precipitation have fallen at North Platte airport so far this year, which is two inches above normal. Before May started, we were behind. The May cumulative precipitation is 5.6 inches so far, which is 3.9 inches above normal.