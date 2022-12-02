 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Nebraska Pony Express rides Saturday

The Central Nebraska Pony Express rides again on Saturday.

Address Christmas cards to friends or family anywhere in the world, affix the appropriate postage, and deposit cards in the Pony Express Mailbox at Wilson Public Library at 910 Meridian Ave. in Cozad, the Gothenburg Public Library at 1104 Lake Ave. in Gothenburg, or the Gothenburg State Bank at 120 N. Main St. in Brady now through closing times on Dec. 19.

Nebraska Division Riders will hand-stamp envelopes with the Pony Express seal and carry it by a horseback re-ride from Cozad to Gothenburg. The riders will leave from the Wilson Public Library at 10 a.m. Riders will be available for photos before departure..

— Telegraph staff reports

