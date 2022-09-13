 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Nebraska Power and Irrigation to draw down Jeffrey Lake Sept. 29

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will lower the water level this fall at Jeffrey Lake south of Brady in preparation for canal structure maintenance downstream.

The drawdown at Jeffrey Lake is scheduled to begin on Sept. 29 to an elevation about 9 feet below normal operation levels, CNPPID said in a press release. The reservoir should return to normal elevations around Oct. 8.

While the lake is down, cabin-owners who may wish to perform shoreline maintenance are reminded to contact Central to obtain any necessary permits prior to initiating such projects.

All drawdown plans are subject to change depending on river flows and rain events.

Telegraph staff reports

