Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District announces new public relations manager

HOLDREGE — Alex Linden has been hired as government and public relations manager for Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

Linden joined CNPPID in 2020 as a public relations specialist where he was involved in several aspects of CNPPID’s public relations activities, including news releases, internal and external newsletters, organizing project tours and content creation on CNPPID’s web site and social media platforms, the agency said in a press release.

His new responsibilities will include establishing and maintaining effective working relationships with local and state government officials, managing internal and external communications and communicating with the public, customers and the media about District activities. The position is slated to become part of the management structure at the new Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District, which is being formed by the merger of Central with Dawson Public Power District.

Linden is a native of Phelps County and a graduate of Holdrege High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University. Prior to joining CNPPID, he spent 14 years at NWU as the sports information director for the university’s 20-sport athletic department.

Linden succeeds Jeff Buettner, who is retiring at the end of January after 32 years of dedicated service to the District.