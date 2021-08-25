Central States Center for Ag Safety provides tips for avoiding lightning

Keenan advises feedyard owners and managers to take steps to train employees about how to monitor weather conditions and what steps to take if they have concerns about imminent lightning strikes. Because lightning can strike within 10 miles of any storm, its recommended for anyone working outside to carefully monitor approaching storms and recognize when its time to seek shelter.

When a storm approaches, there is no “safe” place to be outside. Anyone who is far from a safe vehicle or building should avoid open fields, the top of a hill or ride. Stay away from tall objects, such as trees. Stay away from water, wet items and metal objects such as fences and poles.

Lying flat on the ground was once considered a good course of action around lightning. However, that has proven to be unsafe since ground current can be fatal up to 100 feet away from the point of a lightning strike.

Keenan recommends that feedyard managers establish a highly effective communications system so all employees can be made aware of any approaching storm threat.

Although lightning can strike at any time of the year, it’s most likely to occur during the summer months. Setting up a thorough storm safety plan before severe weather occurs can definitely save lives.

“Most importantly, make sure all employees have the necessary equipment to stay in touch with managers so they can be alerted to any approaching danger,” Keenan said. “Inform employees about how to reduce the likelihood of being struck by lightning or injured by a lightning strike. It may be a rare occurrence, but it can happen very quickly. Don’t become complacent about lightning safety practices.”