Central Valley Ag announces Swain as CFO

YORK — Central Valley Ag has announced Fran Swain as chief financial officer. He will be responsible for leading and managing the financial success of CVA, focused on efficiency, accounting best practices and overall leadership of the cooperative. Swain has experience in the agricultural industry, including management positions in finance, business development, project management and accounting. His previous experience includes positions with CHS, POET and management of a family-owned cash grain farm in Iowa.

“Fran’s experience and history of business development within the ag industry will be valuable for CVA and our members,” said Carl Dickinson, president and CEO of Central Valley Ag. “We welcome his insight and strategic thinking as we focus on continuous improvement.”

Swain replaces Don Swanson, who is retiring at the end of April as CFO for CVA after 37 years in the cooperative system.

“I am extremely excited to join the CVA team and use my experience to help us improve and grow,” said Swain. “I look forward to the responsibility of leading a very talented group of CVA team members and delivering value to our member-owners.”

Swain holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and computer science from Briar Cliff University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Dakota. He and his wife Christine, a retired registered nurse who now runs a long arm quilting business, have two children, son Derek is a flight medic in Sturgis, South Dakota, and daughter Renae is a cosmetologist in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.