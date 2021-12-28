Central Valley Ag approves patronage distribution

YORK — Central Valley Ag’s board of directors approved the distribution of patronage to member-owners. A total payout of $18 million was approved based on Central Valley Ag’s continuing success. $10.8 Million will be returned in cash, while the remaining $7.2 million has been allocated as non-qualified equity to be returned in a future year.
Patronage is calculated based on volume during CVA’s fiscal year. Fiscal Year 2021 began Sept. 1, 2020, and ended on Aug. 31, 2021. Checks were mailed to patrons on Dec. 16.
CVA is also passing through $8.73 million in Section 199 Tax Deductions to the members who marketed their grain through Central Valley Ag. 199 Notifications were mailed to qualifying patrons on Dec. 16.