Central Valley Ag hosts annual review meeting

YORK — Central Valley Ag Cooperative recently hosted its annual meeting on Nov. 22 at the Holthus Center in York to review the fiscal year for member-owners. CVA reported $29.7 million in total profit from $2.2 billion in total sales for their fiscal year 2021, ending on Aug. 31.

“This year, we exceeded expectations on all fronts. We delivered more value, we provided more services, we reinvested, we produced a local profit,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO and president of Central Valley Ag. “And on top of that, we will deliver a record amount of cash back to the member-owners this year.”

At the meeting, CVA also announced the newly elected and re-elected members of their board of directors. CVA member-owners elected the following individuals to represent their voice on the board:

» Alex Brookhouser, Brunswick, Region 1.

» Duane Schumacher, Bloomfield, Region 2.

» Jay Uehling, Oakland, Region 4.

» Larry Naber, Utica, Region 6.

» Mark Koss, Haddam, Kansas, Region 7.

» Derek Appley, Akron, Iowa, Region 8.

“Our board of directors play a visionary role in helping CVA succeed,” said Dave Beckman, CVA board chairman. “I want to thank our departing board member, Adam Schroeder from Le Mars, Iowa, for his service and dedication to CVA.”