 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ceremony at Lincoln County Courthouse to recognize victims of crime

  • 0
Local News

The public is invited to attend a tree planting recognizing victims of crime at 3:30 p.m. April 27 at at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

Lincoln County was one of 40 recipients selected from more than 240 applicants nationwide to receive an award from the U.S. Department of Justice to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during the 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, according to the Lincoln County Victim Witness Unit. First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week increases general public awareness of and knowledge about the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victimized by crime.

In addition to the tree planting, free stress balls, slinkies and information will also be available.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three tips to prevent blisters when you go out for a run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News