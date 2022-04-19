Ceremony at Lincoln County Courthouse to recognize victims of crime

Lincoln County was one of 40 recipients selected from more than 240 applicants nationwide to receive an award from the U.S. Department of Justice to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during the 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, according to the Lincoln County Victim Witness Unit. First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week increases general public awareness of and knowledge about the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victimized by crime.