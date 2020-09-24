Chadron State College 2020 theater season opens with musical comedy

CHADRON — The Chadron State College Theater department will open its 2020 season with the musical comedy, “I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change.” The musical, directed by Interim Director of Theatrical Performance Jennifer Poarch, is free and the public is invited to attend, according to a press release.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change,” will debut Oct. 1 at Memorial Hall. Performances are scheduled for at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 to 3, and a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 4.
Guests must follow CSC’s face covering and social distancing policy. Admission is free, but tickets should be reserved at csc.edu/theatre/seatreservation.
The musical is suitable for audiences over the age of 13 or with parental guidance.
A CSC livestream of the Oct. 2 performance will be provided for those unable to attend in person. To attend via livestream, guests must reserve a seat so that a password can be sent to access the production. The live stream will feature several cameras in order to capture multiple angles throughout the performance.
Poarch said that “I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change,” is a musical comedy revue presented in a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships. The scenes stand independent of each other but progress in a fashion designed to suggest an overall arc of relationships throughout one’s life from first date, to waiting to find love, taking the relationship to the next level, marriage, the agonies and triumphs of in-laws, newborns and family road trips.
“I think this show is a true gift to anyone who has ever loved and won, loved and lost, who have risked their hearts asking that special someone out for a date and who have held on during the roller coaster of a ride,” Poarch said.
Cast list:
» McKenzie Durand, Rapid City, South Dakota.
» Johanna Foster, Gothenburg.
» Josie Fritz, Rapid City, South Dakota.
» Darcy Trump, Sterling, Colorado.
» Zak Wellnitz, Rushville.
» Levi O’Dell, Piedmont, South Dakota.
» Jarret Buchholz, Arnold.
» Caleb Twite, White River, South Dakota.
» Erin Hayhurst, Scottsbluff.
» Olivia Freeze, Bridgeport.
Crew list:
» Stage Manager: Courtney Smith, Hampton.
» Props Master: Kyeisha Garza, Scottsbluff.
» Assistant Stage Manager: Trinity Dietrich, Spearfish, South Dakota.
» Sound Board: Chris Lidgett, Norfolk.
» Assistant Director Streaming Production: Shanie Hollenbeck, Estelline, South Dakota.
» Assistant Director Live Production: Elizabeth McCarty, Ralston.
» Wardrobe Supervisor: Cheyenne Bacon, Lewellen.
» Costume Shop Manager: Brittney Peters, Rapid City, South Dakota.
» Costume Designer: Pheobe Boynton.
