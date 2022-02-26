Chadron State College range management team takes first place

CHADRON — A team of Chadron State College students placed first in the Rangeland Cup competition at the International Society for Range Management meeting which took place from Feb. 6 to 10 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Those students are Emma Pendleton of Hemingford; Brolin Morgan of McCook; and Hayden and Sage McGinnis of Buena Vista, Colorado. CSC competed against six other teams. CSC has won the competition once before in 2009. Chadron State College associate professor Anthony Perlinski said the problem-solving competition is designed to promote critical thinking and collaborative work on current topics or topics of historical importance to rangeland ecology and management.

Perlinski said the students were given the topic before the semester break, so they had about two months to conduct research and create their poster and presentation. Perlinski said he felt this year’s topic was particularly challenging.

“As we progress in our careers, much of our work is performed as part of a group. The Rangeland Cup competition is intended to build skills in interpersonal communication and group-problem solving, both of which are highly desired qualities in the workplace,” Perlinski said. “I was really proud of the way all of our students performed. We took a few experienced students, but for the majority, this was their first SRM meeting and student competition. It’s great they have the Rangeland Cup back home and we have a motivated group of students excited for next year.”

In addition to the four students on the winning team, seven other CSC students attended the meeting and participated in the Undergraduate Range Management Exam that consists of plant identification and extemporaneous speaking.

Those students are Camryn Klein of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Robert Hansen of Camp Crook, South Dakota; Makennen Havlat of Seward; Julie Geiman of Rapid City, South Dakota; Savannah Solon of Kadoka, South Dakota; Rebekah Pobanz of Grand Island; and Timothy May of Rapid City, South Dakota.

CSC’s winning presentation dealt with urban expansion and its impact, according to Sage McGinnis.

“Winning the award was so satisfying because all of our hard work over the past few months really paid off and we are all very thankful for that. I am so thankful for the experience and to be able to represent ourselves, the Rangeland Management program, and Chadron State College well,” Sage McGinnis said.

Morgan said she was impressed with the intelligence of those at the conference.