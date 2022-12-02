Chadron State College student enrolls in education access advocacy group

CHADRON — Participation in the Momentum Institute of the Student Basic Needs Coalition has been an opportunity to advocate for students who face barriers in their educational careers, according to Olivia Bryant of Anselmo, a Chadron State College senior who is preparing for a career in higher education.

Founded at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 2019, SBNC is a non-profit, student-focused organization working to create a higher education system accessible to students from all economic and social backgrounds. The organization grew rapidly to include colleges and universities in 15 states and has impacted more than 90,000 students, Bryant said. SBNC's initial focus on students facing food insecurity has been expanded to include other college issues such as cost, inadequate preparation, mental health and homelessness.

Bryant learned about the Momentum Institute through a CSC email and applied for membership in June. She interviewed with program leaders in August and attended the first of the Institute's 10 weekly sessions in September. Among the other nine in the cohort are students from the University of Virginia, Yale, Indiana State and the University of Washington.

Work as an intern in the CSC Admissions Department developed Bryant's interest in the barriers limiting access to higher education and participation in the Institute has brought her in contact with issues that affect students she knows.

"Many of their obstacles surround the cost of education, lack of education about the college system, issues at home, or mental health," she said.

Though she has not personally experienced significant barriers in her educational career, Bryant said her work as student intern and her role as president of the CSC Student Senate create the opportunity to become a champion for those who face barriers in their educational careers.

"Because I have been fortunate in my higher education journey, I think it's important that I use my circumstances and positions on campus to help other students," she said.

The Momentum Institute program primarily acts as a resource and guide to advocating for higher education, Bryant said.

"The program focuses on asset mapping, writing policy, campaign planning, testifying, and holding press conferences," she said.

Bryant was also one of three representatives from CSC to travel to San Diego in October chosen to attend a the "Rebuilding a More Resilient and Inclusive America" conference, hosted by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

HACU, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 school districts, colleges and universities in the U.S., Latin America and Spain. HACU is the only national association that represents Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

This conference was the first one that HACU was able to host in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CSC cohort said they learned a wide range of valuable information for CSC.

Bryant plans to present information from the conference to the CSC Student Senate and Campus Activities Board, as well as incorporate HACU information into her classwork and her job with admissions. She also gained practical information by networking with students and staff from other institutions. She hopes to collaborate with fellow conference attendees to bring new perspectives and practices to CSC for underserved student populations.

Bryant is set to graduate in May with a degree in communications and plans to attend graduate school for communications studies. She hopes to become a college teacher or do research work.