Chadron State College students make final preps for LGBTQ+ video distribution

CHADRON — Chadron State College social work seniors Taylee Neefe of Hemingford, Katelyn Wheeler of Imperial and Celeste Cardona of Mitchell are among the 11 students making final preparations to distribute LGBTQ+ informational videos on flash drives next week as part of their class. The original videos are customized for different audiences, including students in elementary, middle and high schools, their parents and educators. The project is a socially distanced option that takes the place of an annual social work conference.
Cardona said educating rural communities has been the main goal of the group.
“As social workers, we want to advocate for several different groups. You’re never educated enough on any topic. What you may have thought 20 years ago about LGBTQ-plus has changed. The definitions, the terms, everything behind it,” Cardona said.
Wheeler said she was initially unprepared for the project.
“I think it’s helped me open my eyes a little bit more and now I know how to talk better with others to educate them,” Wheeler said.
The students have contacted educators in western Nebraska and their hometowns about the project, and plan to distribute flash drives to those who are interested. Anyone who would like a flash drive may email Social Work Professor Bruce Hoem at bhoem@csc.edu.
In addition to learning about the topic from counselors and other resources, the social work seniors have worked to improve their technical recording skills.
“It’s definitely been hands-on for us. We had to come up with our scenarios or interviews. Then on top of that we learned how to take and edit videos which is something I don’t think any of us thought we were going to be doing when we started planning the conference back in January. It’s way out of our comfort zone but we like to push ourselves,” Neefe said.
