Challenge begins at Niobrara National Scenic River

VALENTINE — The Niobrara National Scenic River Challenge offers a number of hiking, floating and outdoor adventures in northern Nebraska.

The challenge commemorates the 30th anniversary of the river being designated a national scenic river on May 24, 1991.

The challenge can be done in any particular order, the National Parks Service said in a press release. The challenge can be done at any time and does not have to be completed all at once.

The three legs of the challenge are taking selfies at the end of the Fort Falls Trail, one while floating the river and another at the visitor center. Show all the selfies to a ranger and earn a bandana.

More information about the river can be found at @NiobraraRiverNPS on Instagram, by calling 402-376-1901 or atnps.gov/niob.