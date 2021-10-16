Champions chosen at Aksarben Stock Show

GRAND ISLAND — The 94th Aksarben Stock Show hosted its first ever Grand Drive in Grand Island with a full house watching as champions were selected in beef, swine, sheep, goats and broilers. There were 2,326 exhibitors from 14 States that exhibited the stock show said in a press release. Sponsors were on hand to present scholarships and premiums to 52 accomplished exhibitors, totaling over $152,000. Scholarships and premiums were presented to winners in all species.

Another segment of the Aksarben Stock Show was the Challenge Program. Challenge champions were crowned in the calf, lamb and pig areas. This year’s show had 46 entries that were supported by 46 sponsors. The Challenge Program is an educational program that encourages youths to learn more about feeding, health and care of their animals. They also go through a live interview process that allows youths to communicate their knowledge of the program. Earlier this year individuals drew for their animal at a distribution site. After returning home with their animal, they cared for and trained their projects in preparation for exhibition at the stock show. Scores were tabulated that included record book, sponsorship communication, live placing, showmanship, average daily gain and live interview. The challenge animals were provided by Wagonhammer Ranches (calves), Burch Livestock LLC (lambs) and Zimmerman Hog Farm (pigs).