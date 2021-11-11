 Skip to main content
Chappell artist wins 2021 Will Roger’s Medallion Award
Chappell artist wins 2021 Will Roger's Medallion Award

Ron Nordyke, Chappell artist featured at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte, has received the 2021 Will Rogers Gold Medallion as Illustrator of the Year. He also garnered the 2021 Will Rogers Silver Medallion Awards for being both author and illustrator of the book “EagleHorse,” in the Young Readers/Illustrated category, and as well as a 2021 Publishers’ Silver Medallion for his book.

The book is about the journey of a young native girl on the North American plains, Little Red Moon, and the wild horse that loves her. As they travel, they are befriended by a golden eagle who watches over them, guides and protects them.

Books are available from Ron Nordyke at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte, The Petrified Wood Gallery in Ogallala and Aliens and Strangers Music in Sidney and Most Unlikely Place when they’re open.

