'Chicago' celebrates 25 years at Lied Center

"Chicago" is returning to Lincoln. "Chicago" is celebrating its 25th year with an anniversary tour that arrives in Lincoln for four performances from Oct. 25 to 28 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
It's been a decade since the longest-running American musical was at the Lied Center, having most recently been to Lincoln in 2012.
Performance dates:
- Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.