 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Chicago' celebrates 25 years at Lied Center

  • 0

"Chicago" is returning to Lincoln. "Chicago" is celebrating its 25th year with an anniversary tour that arrives in Lincoln for four performances from Oct. 25 to 28 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

It's been a decade since the longest-running American musical was at the Lied Center, having most recently been to Lincoln in 2012.

Performance dates:

  • Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

— Telegraph staff reports

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 soup recipes to try this fall

5 soup recipes to try this fall

This week's recipe roundup is all about soup. Whether you're looking for something to keep you warm as the weather cools down or just a quick weeknight dinner, these soup recipes fit the bill.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Spicy, spooky cocktails for the perfect Halloween party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News