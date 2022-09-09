Chief Agri announces hires

Chief Agri has announced the hiring a a mechanical engineering manager and a structural engineering manager, according to a press release from Mark Kjar, president and general manger

Luke Oswald has been hired as a mechanical engineering manager for the company in Kearney, the release said.

Oswald grew up on a family farm near Aurora before attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.

During college Oswald interned three years in the molding design department at Schneider Electric in Lincoln. After graduation, he began his career at Orthman Conveying Systems designing heavy industrial material handling equipment.

Oswald joined the Chief Agri team in 2014. His primary focus was engineering for the Lemanco modular storage bins and quickly grew to include material handling design updates.

“It has been a pleasure to watch Luke grow in his position at Chief Agri.” Kjar said. “With his engineering experience and can-do attitude, he understands the business and I’m confident he will continue to do great things at Chief Agri.”

In addition, Scott Berkey has been hired as the structural engineering manager in Kearney.

Berkey received his Bachelor of Science degree in architectural engineering from Vermont Technical College and his Master of Engineering degree in civil engineering from Norwich University, Vermont.

After college, Scott spent eight years as a consulting engineer in New England on civil and structural engineering projects. Berkey’s structural design experience during this time allowed him to work a variety of materials like steel, concrete, and wood.'

Some of Berkey’s larger projects while working as a consulting engineer included buildings, bridges, and towers.

Following his consulting days Berkey spent eight years with TC Energy as senior engineer providing oversight on civil and structural projects. During his time as senior engineer he worked on projects at oil, gas, wind and hydro facilities across North America.

Berkey joined the Chief Agri team in January 2021 as senior structural engineer and was recently promoted to structural engineering manager.

“We were thrilled to have Scott join our team,” Kjar said. “He understands the strong relationships we have with our customers is our top priority and will help us continue to provide a dependable product built to last.”