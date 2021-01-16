Chief Agri names Anthony Finke as United States, Canada sales manager

KEARNEY — Mark Kjar, president and general manager of Chief Agri, announced Anthony Finke as the new United States and Canada sales manager for Chief Agri, headquartered in Kearney.

Growing up on a small family farm in Gothenburg, Finke joins Chief Agri with over 15 years of expanded agricultural sales and crop production experience. As the new United States and Canadian sales manager, Anthony will be responsible for the supervision, development and organization of the North American sales team.

“We are very excited to have Anthony on our team,” Kjar said. “With his agricultural experience, he understands our customers’ needs and will work to find the best possible solutions to meet those needs.”

Anthony graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science in diversified agricultural studies, a minor in agricultural economics, associates of applied science in crop production and was also a certified crop advisor. He and his wife, Erin, enjoy everything offered by the great outdoors, going to the lake, off road motorcycle racing and competitive cycling.