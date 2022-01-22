Chief Buildings opening new plant in South Carolina

GRAND ISLAND — Chief Buildings, a metal building system manufacturer, has announced the purchase of a new manufacturing plant in Lancaster, South Carolina. Expanding their manufacturing footprint in the southeast will increase Chief’s level of service to their authorized builder network with added capacity, the company said in a press release.

In addition to the existing manufacturing plants in Grand Island and Rensselaer, Indiana, this new location will add around 100 people over the next few years and will allow Chief Buildings to increase manufacturing capacity, and the newly purchased manufacturing plant will be equipped with the latest manufacturing equipment.