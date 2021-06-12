Chief, Catahoula announce carbon capture agreement

GRAND ISLAND — Chief Industries, Inc. and Catahoula Resources have entered into an agreement to jointly develop carbon capture and permanent sequestration within Nebraska.

Through this arrangement, Chief Ethanol, a division of Chief Industries Inc. based in Hastings, joins forces with Catahoula, a portfolio company of private investment firm The Energy and Minerals Group, one of the largest investors in midstream infrastructure in North America and a proven leader in identifying, developing and executing world-class design/build/operate capabilities for midstream assets, according to a press release.

Catahoula and Chief are currently evaluating CCS infrastructure investments that will enhance the sustainability and improve the economics of ethanol production through low-cost carbon storage within Nebraska. Work has already begun to evaluate favorable storage geology through Catahoula’s joint development arrangement with Battelle.