Chief Ethanol announces Wayne Garrett as general manager

Wayne Garrett

HASTINGS — Chief Ethanol, with locations in Hastings and Lexington has announced the hiring of Wayne Garrett as general manager.

In this role, Garrett will manage the brand’s overall plant operations and will be responsible for ensuring the plant runs in a safe and efficient manner, the company said in a press release.

With over 30 years of managerial experience, Garrett has led organizations and teams that have achieved transformative levels of growth, the release said.

Most recently, he was the general manager for Bosselman Energy, Bosselman Tank & Trailer Division, and oversaw the production, fabrication, engineering, staff development and training, supply chain and financial performance of the division.

Prior to this, Garrett was the sales and marketing manager for Chief’s Custom Product Division where he developed a comprehensive approach to cultivate strategic goals and market penetration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wayne Garrett to Chief’s leadership team,” said DJ Eihusen, chairman of the Board, CEO, and president of Chief Industries. “He brings the right mix of leadership experience and strategic thinking that will enhance our efforts and position which includes having one of the longest running dry-mill ethanol facilities in the country. Wayne will undoubtedly be instrumental in building on the culture and relationships involving all stakeholders of Chief Ethanol.”

