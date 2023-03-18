GRAND ISLAND — Spanish-speaking community members interested in starting or improving their child care businesses are invited to attend a free conference presented in Spanish.

The Child Care Conference is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1, with an optional pre-conference from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 31. Both will be at College Park, 3180 W. U.S. Highway 34, in Grand Island.

Scholarships are available to cover travel, lodging and time spent attending the pre-conference. In addition, free transportation is available from Omaha, Lincoln, York, South Sioux City, Norfolk, Columbus, North Platte and the Panhandle.

“This conference will equip child care providers with the necessary tools to start a small home-based business to educate our youngest children,” said Maricela Novoa, central region early learning connection bilingual specialist for Educational Service Unit 10. “Interested individuals will learn how to fill out the license applications and will learn about all the resources the state offers.”

Conference attendees will receive educational hours toward their child care licenses. The pre-conference offers a choice between discovering different approaches to learning or receiving certification in CPR/AED/First Aid.

Organizers of the conference include Center for Rural Affairs, Education Service Unit 10, Nebraska Early Learning Connection, Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Buffalo County Community Partners, Sixpence, Community for Kids, Rooted In Relationships, Early Development Network, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative, Buffett Early Childhood Institute and University of Nebraska Extension.

Registration is required by March 20. For information, contact Jessica Campos at jessicac@cfra.org or 402-870-1521, or Brissa Borjas-Esparza at brissabe@cfra.org or 402-870-2749.

Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Center for Rural Affairs and all SBA-funded programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities and/or persons with limited English proficiency will be made if requested in advance. Both the Center for Rural Affairs and the U.S. Small Business Administration are equal opportunity providers and employers.

Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask or maintain social distance. Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are asked to either take a self-administered COVID-19 test (with a negative result) prior to leaving for the event or mask and maintain distance while at the event. If you are feeling ill in any way, please refrain from attending.