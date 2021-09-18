Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 19 to 25

“More than one-third of children 12 and younger who died in crashes in 2019 were unbuckled. Many of those kids could have survived if properly secured,” said DeCourcy.

Car seats vs. booster seats

There is also a deadly misconception that a certain type of vehicle may offer greater protection for your child. Children are safest when correctly secured in the right car seat or booster seat for their age and size — and no matter the vehicle type. No matter how safe you think your vehicle may be, it is never safe, nor legal, to let your child ride unbuckled.

NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible, up to the top height and weight allowed by the particular seats. It’s the best way to keep them safe. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seat, a child should be placed in a booster seat until tall enough to fit in a seat belt properly.