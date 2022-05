The North Platte Area Children’s Museum is hosting a day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13.

Children must bring their own lunch and are required to be able to independently use the restroom, according to a press release from the museum.

It will be a day full of fun and activities. Cost is $15 per child for members and $30 per child for nonmembers. If parents register their children by May 31, they will receive a 15% discount.