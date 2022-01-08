Children’s Museum hosting Kids Night Out on Jan. 21

Telegraph staff reports
The North Platte Area Children’s Museum is hosting Kids Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Children can enjoy supervised fun in the museum after hours, while mom and dad have a date night, the museum said in a press release. Dinner is provided. Spots are limited. Be sure to call and reserve a spot.
Admission is $8 for museum members and $15 for non-members. For more information, call 308-532-3512 or message the museum on Facebook.
