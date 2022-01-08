 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children’s Museum hosting Kids Night Out on Jan. 21
0 Comments

Children’s Museum hosting Kids Night Out on Jan. 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The North Platte Area Children’s Museum is hosting Kids Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Children can enjoy supervised fun in the museum after hours, while mom and dad have a date night, the museum said in a press release. Dinner is provided. Spots are limited. Be sure to call and reserve a spot.

Admission is $8 for museum members and $15 for non-members. For more information, call 308-532-3512 or message the museum on Facebook.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Leaving your home to your children

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News