Christian-based group, Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful partnering for all church cleanup

A local Christian-based group plans to host an all church cleanup with Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful on Sept. 11.

“This is an opportunity for the Church to come together to serve the community and to show the love of Jesus,” said Kent Hanson, a member of God’s Remnant.

The mission of God’s Remnant is to bring local churches together for various projects.

The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. with volunteers being asked to report to the Cody Park Gazebo. From there, directors will disperse volunteers to littered areas in town.

The event will end at Cody Park with a time of fellowship, worship and lunch starting at noon. Supplies such as vest, grabbers, trash bags and gloves will be provided.

This event is being held as part of the Great American Cleanup, which is the country’s largest community improvement program that kicks off in more than 20,000 communities each spring. This national program engages 2 million volunteers who take action in their communities to create positive change and lasting impact.