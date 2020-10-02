 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christian radio station hosting annual Sharathon
0 comments

Christian radio station hosting annual Sharathon

  • 0

Christian radio KJLT/KJTF will host its annual Sharathon Tuesday through Thursday.

This broadcast will be hosted by Gary Hofer, Glenn Littrell, Deb Dishman, Roger Olson and special guest Keith Becker of the Todd Becker Foundation, according to a press release from the radio station.

KJLT/KJTF is a noncommercial, nondenominational ministry depending on listener support. The Sharathon goal this year is $324,120.

Listeners may phone in their “faith promise” by calling 308-532-1659 or 1-800-532-1659.

Everyone is welcome to visit the studios at 201 S. Bailey Ave., for food and refreshments.

KJLT is found at 970 AM and 94.9 FM, and KJTF is at 89.3 FM. Listen online or make a “faith promise” at kjlt.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctor releases letter on Trump's condition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News