Christian radio station hosting annual Sharathon

Christian radio KJLT/KJTF will host its annual Sharathon Tuesday through Thursday.

This broadcast will be hosted by Gary Hofer, Glenn Littrell, Deb Dishman, Roger Olson and special guest Keith Becker of the Todd Becker Foundation, according to a press release from the radio station.

KJLT/KJTF is a noncommercial, nondenominational ministry depending on listener support. The Sharathon goal this year is $324,120.

Listeners may phone in their “faith promise” by calling 308-532-1659 or 1-800-532-1659.

Everyone is welcome to visit the studios at 201 S. Bailey Ave., for food and refreshments.

KJLT is found at 970 AM and 94.9 FM, and KJTF is at 89.3 FM. Listen online or make a “faith promise” at kjlt.org.