 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christian Women’s Fellowship hosting brunch
0 comments

Christian Women’s Fellowship hosting brunch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Christian Women’s Fellowship will be hosting brunch at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday at First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St. in North Platte.

Joyce Poggensee of Harlan, Iowa, will be the guest speaker and will give a talk called “Would You Like Fries With That?”

The special feature for the event will be Gib Larsen with “Women On The Oregon Trail.”

Music will be provided by Joe Sukraw.

The meeting is non-denominational and all women are invited.

Reservations must be made by Friday by calling either Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268, or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the first Mexican chef to win a Michelin Star

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News