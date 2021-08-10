Christian Women’s Fellowship hosting brunch

The Christian Women’s Fellowship will be hosting brunch at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday at First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St. in North Platte.

Joyce Poggensee of Harlan, Iowa, will be the guest speaker and will give a talk called “Would You Like Fries With That?”

The special feature for the event will be Gib Larsen with “Women On The Oregon Trail.”

Music will be provided by Joe Sukraw.

The meeting is non-denominational and all women are invited.

Reservations must be made by Friday by calling either Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268, or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081.