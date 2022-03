The March Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch is at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.

Ellen Lund of Fremont will present “It’s All Good.” Gail Johnson will speak about her social work and Barbara J. Hansen will provide music.

Cost is $6, and reservations are required by Friday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081. All women are invited.