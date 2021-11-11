Christian Women's Tuesday Brunch to be at First Christian Church

This month’s Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.

The featured speaker is Christy Lundeman of Springview, whose topic is “You’ve Got Mail.”

Special music will be provided by Carol Scoggins, Virgil French and Jim Conley. It will include “Name That Tune.”

Reservations are due by Friday. Call Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081.

The nondenominational meeting is open to all women. Cost is $5 per person.