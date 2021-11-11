 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christian Women's Tuesday Brunch to be at First Christian Church
0 comments

Christian Women's Tuesday Brunch to be at First Christian Church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This month’s Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.

The featured speaker is Christy Lundeman of Springview, whose topic is “You’ve Got Mail.”

Special music will be provided by Carol Scoggins, Virgil French and Jim Conley. It will include “Name That Tune.”

Reservations are due by Friday. Call Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081.

The nondenominational meeting is open to all women. Cost is $5 per person.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 37: Managing your debt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News