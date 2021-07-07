 Skip to main content
Christian Women's Tuesday Brunch to be at First Christian Church
Christian Women's Tuesday Brunch to be at First Christian Church

The Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch will be at 9:15 a.m. on July 13 at First Christian Church. The cost is $5.

The guest speaker is Dolly Snitselaar of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with her talk “Life’s Many Detours.”

Judy Steele will present a special feature on antiques.

Janice Huber will provide music.

The meeting is non-denominational, so all women are welcome.

To make a reservation, call Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross 308-520-4081 by Friday.

