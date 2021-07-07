Christian Women's Tuesday Brunch to be at First Christian Church

The Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch will be at 9:15 a.m. on July 13 at First Christian Church. The cost is $5.
The guest speaker is Dolly Snitselaar of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with her talk “Life’s Many Detours.”
Judy Steele will present a special feature on antiques.
Janice Huber will provide music.
The meeting is non-denominational, so all women are welcome.
To make a reservation, call Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross 308-520-4081 by Friday.
