‘Christmas Carol’ opens Thursday at McCook's Fox Theatre

Show opens at Fox Theater and runs Dec. 8-11

Performances of McCook Community College’s production of “Christmas Carol” will run Dec. 8-11.

The cast for this holiday season’s production of a Charles Dickens adaptation of “Christmas Carol” in McCook is stepping up preparations for the December run.

McCook Community College theater instructor Mark Hardiman will direct the production — a joint presentation by MCC and the Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association. Rachel Witt is the assistant director and sound designer.

“Christmas Carol — a Ghost Story of Christmas” will star Don Harpst as Scrooge.

Performances will be at the McCook Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are $18, or $10 for students, and are available at Garrisons, online, at the box office one hour before the show or call 308-340-5746. To purchase tickets online, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/68758.

Cast in order of appearance:

Charles Coleman — The Ghost of Jacob Marley.

Katrine Bogardus — The Ghost of Christmas Past, Belle, Older Belle.

Bryce Osterman —The Ghost of Christmas Present.

Don Harpst — Ebenezer Scrooge.

Ethan Poore — Bob Cratchit.

Konnor Witt — Fred, Fezziwig, Father, Shopper Lighthouse Keeper, Man with Monstrous Chin, Wealthy Man, Husband.

Erin Herron — The Portly Gentlewoman, Girl in Field, Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Cratchit, Sister, Miner.

Matthew Herron — The Portly Gentleman, Young Scrooge, Shopper Helmsman, Topper, Red Faced Man.

Marcus Ingels — Caroler, Boy in a Field, Dick Wilkins, Bell’s son, Scrooge’s Corpse, Peter Cratchit, Lighthouse Keeper.

Ruth Malcom — Little Fan, Young Miss Fezziwig’s, Daughter, Belinda Cratchit.

Mindy Malcom — Fezziwig Party Guest, Mrs. Dilber.

Aubrey Neuffler — Miss Fezziwig, Cratchit Girl, Caroline.

Audrey Wilson — Miss. Fezziwig, Older Girl, Martha Cratchit, Sister, Third Businesswoman.

Roger Stupka — Fiddler, Old Man, Businessman, Wealthy Man, Undertaker’s Man, Polterer.

Benjamin Murillo — Older Boy, Little Bob.

Caleb Stark — Tiny Tim, Ignorance.

Olivia Johnson — Niece, Charwoman, Caroline.

Production staff:

Mark Hardiman — director/adapter.

Rachel Witt — assistant director/sound designer.

Delaney Dewey — stage manager.

August Roy — dialect/design coach.

Physical design staff:

Russell Ankerson — sound reinforcement design.

Sheryl Havens — costume design.

Charles Froman — set construction.

Chuck Trail Set — design/construction.

Dian Trail — set design/scenic painting.

Jim Pleinis — set design/construction.

John Trail — set design/construction.

Charlotte Froman — scenic painting.

