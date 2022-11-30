‘Christmas Carol’ opens Thursday at McCook's Fox Theatre

The cast for this holiday season’s production of a Charles Dickens adaptation of “Christmas Carol” in McCook is stepping up preparations for the December run.

McCook Community College theater instructor Mark Hardiman will direct the production — a joint presentation by MCC and the Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association. Rachel Witt is the assistant director and sound designer.

Performances will be at the McCook Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are $18, or $10 for students, and are available at Garrisons, online, at the box office one hour before the show or call 308-340-5746. To purchase tickets online, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/68758.