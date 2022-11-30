‘Christmas Carol’ opens Thursday at McCook's Fox Theatre

The cast for this holiday season’s production of a Charles Dickens adaptation of “Christmas Carol” in McCook is stepping up preparations for the December run.
McCook Community College theater instructor Mark Hardiman will direct the production — a joint presentation by MCC and the Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association. Rachel Witt is the assistant director and sound designer.
“Christmas Carol — a Ghost Story of Christmas” will star Don Harpst as Scrooge.
Performances will be at the McCook Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are $18, or $10 for students, and are available at Garrisons, online, at the box office one hour before the show or call 308-340-5746. To purchase tickets online, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/68758.
Cast in order of appearance:
Charles Coleman — The Ghost of Jacob Marley.
Katrine Bogardus — The Ghost of Christmas Past, Belle, Older Belle.
Bryce Osterman —The Ghost of Christmas Present.
Don Harpst — Ebenezer Scrooge.
Ethan Poore — Bob Cratchit.
Konnor Witt — Fred, Fezziwig, Father, Shopper Lighthouse Keeper, Man with Monstrous Chin, Wealthy Man, Husband.
Erin Herron — The Portly Gentlewoman, Girl in Field, Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Cratchit, Sister, Miner.
Matthew Herron — The Portly Gentleman, Young Scrooge, Shopper Helmsman, Topper, Red Faced Man.
Marcus Ingels — Caroler, Boy in a Field, Dick Wilkins, Bell’s son, Scrooge’s Corpse, Peter Cratchit, Lighthouse Keeper.
Ruth Malcom — Little Fan, Young Miss Fezziwig’s, Daughter, Belinda Cratchit.
Mindy Malcom — Fezziwig Party Guest, Mrs. Dilber.
Aubrey Neuffler — Miss Fezziwig, Cratchit Girl, Caroline.
Audrey Wilson — Miss. Fezziwig, Older Girl, Martha Cratchit, Sister, Third Businesswoman.
Roger Stupka — Fiddler, Old Man, Businessman, Wealthy Man, Undertaker’s Man, Polterer.
Benjamin Murillo — Older Boy, Little Bob.
Caleb Stark — Tiny Tim, Ignorance.
Olivia Johnson — Niece, Charwoman, Caroline.
Production staff:
Mark Hardiman — director/adapter.
Rachel Witt — assistant director/sound designer.
Delaney Dewey — stage manager.
August Roy — dialect/design coach.
Physical design staff:
Russell Ankerson — sound reinforcement design.
Sheryl Havens — costume design.
Charles Froman — set construction.
Chuck Trail Set — design/construction.
Dian Trail — set design/scenic painting.
Jim Pleinis — set design/construction.
John Trail — set design/construction.
Charlotte Froman — scenic painting.