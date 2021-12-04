Christmas tree cutting permits are on sale from National Forest Service

Christmas tree cutting permits are on sale now online and at two of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands District Offices: the Pine Ridge and Bessey Ranger districts in Chadron and Halsey, respectively. The $10 permit allows for the harvest of one ponderosa pine or Eastern red cedar, measuring up to 20 feet tall. Maps are available online, or attached to the permits purchased in the offices to identify selected areas for tree harvest for both of the Ranger Districts and Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest.

The permits are available online at recreation.gov for $10 plus a $2.50 processing fee, or at the following offices for $10 Monday through Friday:

» Pine Ridge office: From 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT, 125 N. Main Street in Chadron.

» Bessey office: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, 40637 River Loop Road, near Halsey.

Specific instructions, with maps on where trees can be cut, can be found at recreation.gov. The site also includes information on tree selection and tips on how to cut and transport them.

“It is important to carefully read the overview, need-to-know information prior to purchasing,” a press release from the National Forest Service said.