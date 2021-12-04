Christmas tree cutting permits are on sale from National Forest Service

Christmas tree cutting permits are on sale now online and at two of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands District Offices: the Pine Ridge and Bessey Ranger districts in Chadron and Halsey, respectively. The $10 permit allows for the harvest of one ponderosa pine or Eastern red cedar, measuring up to 20 feet tall. Maps are available online, or attached to the permits purchased in the offices to identify selected areas for tree harvest for both of the Ranger Districts and Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest.
The permits are available online at recreation.gov for $10 plus a $2.50 processing fee, or at the following offices for $10 Monday through Friday:
» Pine Ridge office: From 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT, 125 N. Main Street in Chadron.
» Bessey office: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, 40637 River Loop Road, near Halsey.
Specific instructions, with maps on where trees can be cut, can be found at recreation.gov. The site also includes information on tree selection and tips on how to cut and transport them.
“It is important to carefully read the overview, need-to-know information prior to purchasing,” a press release from the National Forest Service said.
Trees must be for personal use, not for resale. Permits from online sales must be printed and displayed on the dash of the vehicle. Tags purchased in person must be clearly displayed around the stem of the tree before leaving the cutting area.
The Forest Service is the official featured agency to celebrate the Every Kid in a Park Initiative for November and December. As part of this celebration, free Christmas tree tags will be offered to fourth graders who present a valid voucher or an interagency fourth grade pass. Vouchers may be obtained at the Forest Service website, or recreation.gov and apply using the Every Kid Outdoors pass/voucher by checking the box indicating you have a pass and entering the pass or voucher number, and a $2.50 processing fee will be applied.
Or if fourth graders would rather visit a district office, print the paper voucher and bring it with you to a district office or the supervisor’s office on the NNFG.
The adhesive permit tag must be attached before a tree is removed from the cutting area, or if purchased online it must be displayed on the dashboard of your vehicle.